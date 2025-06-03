Infosys CEO Salil Parekh’s annual compensation reportedly saw a rise of nearly 22 percent for FY25. As per a report of Business Standard, Salil Parekh’s pay increased by 21.7 percent, taking it to around INR 80.58 crore (USD 9.44 million). It makes him one of the top-paid Indian IT CEOs at present. He continues to hold the position of the longest-serving non-founder CEO at Infosys. Under Parekh’s leadership, the company reportedly hired 15,000 graduates during the year, bringing the total workforce to more than 3,20,000 by year-end. Telecom Leadership Forum India: Vi’s Ambika Khurana Says Crucial for Regulatory Policies To Treat All Service Providers Equitably on Spectrum Allocation and Pricing.

Infosys CEO Salary Hike

