iOS 26 beta 4 has arrived with a Liquid Glass redesign interface. Apple has released the fourth developer beta of iOS 26 for iPhones. The update brings noticeable changes, including updates to the Liquid Glass design and the return of AI-powered notification summaries for news and other content. The rollout comes before the expected public beta release later this week. As per a report of TechCrunch, iOS 26 beta 4 adds a new “Welcome” screen after installation, along with short intros for features like Siri, the Camera app, and AI-powered notification summaries. In iOS beta 4, Apple has returned a transparent look for some apps, reversing changes made in beta 3. Testers have reportedly noticed new visual updates in apps like App Store, Photos, Apple Music, and more. iPhone 17 Series Price, Specifications and Features Leaked Ahead of Launch; Here’s Everything To Know About Upcoming Apple’s iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

