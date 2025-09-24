iQOO Neo 11 specifications have been leaked ahead of the launch. The smartphone is expected to launch with the iQOO 15 in October in China. The upcoming phone is rumoured to come with several advanced features that may place it in the flagship category. As per the post of (@ZionsAnvin), the iQOO Neo 11 could come with a metal middle frame, which will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and it may feature a 2K flat AMOLED display. The smartphone may also feature an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. The iQOO Neo 11 is expected to offer an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The camera setup might include a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary camera. The device is likely to come with a 7,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging, but may not support wireless charging. Realme GT 8 Pro Launch in China in October With Major Display and Design Upgrades; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iQOO Neo 11 Specs Leaked

iQOO Neo 11 specifications leaked - 2K flat AMOLED display - Snapdragon 8 Elite - 7,500mAh battery - 100W charging (no wireless charging) - Ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor - Metal middle frame - IP68 rating - Camera not revealed but could be 50MP+8MP / 50MP (like… pic.twitter.com/NTiXmlYExB — Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) September 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Anvin (GizmoChina)), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

