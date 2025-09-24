Beijing, September 24: Realme GT 8 series will be launched in October in China with the latest flagship processor, design upgrades over previous models, and improved specifications. The series is expected to include two models: Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro. As per early leaks, the upcoming smartphones will be powered by a flagship Snapdragon processor and offer a higher refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The launch is expected in mid-October, according to some reports.

Realme has already confirmed the launch of its Realme GT 8 Pro model by sharing a teaser image in China. Ahead of the October launch, several photos of the smartphone were leaked online, showing a complete design change compared to its predecessor, the Realme GT 7 Pro. The rectangular black camera module on the rear is gone and now includes three visible cameras. Check out more leaked details of the GT 8 series. Xiaomi 15T, Xiaomi 15T Pro Launch Today Globally With Flagship Level Features and Specifications; Check Expected Price of Upcoming Xiaomi 15T Series.

Realme GT 8 Series; Major Changes Coming to Upcoming Smartphones

Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to have major upgrades in its display, as per a report by Gizmochina. It cited a source called "Derek," who said that the display resolution will increase from the previous 1.5K to 2K, and the refresh rate will rise from 120Hz to 144Hz. The report also highlighted that the peak brightness would increase to 7,000 nits from the previous 6,000 nits.

The Realme GT 8 Pro will reportedly come with a flat display, unlike the previous GT 7 Pro, which had a curved panel, and offer more color accuracy. The company may also improve eye protection, bringing a 1-nit eye-care mode and circular polarization protection. The report stated that the Realme GT 8 Pro would likely come with a 7,000mAh battery, as a 2K display requires more power. iQOO 15 India Launch Date Announcement Expected Soon, Likely To Debut With Origin OS 6; Check Details

The report further cited that the source highlighted the device having a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 12x lossless zoom capability. The device is rumored to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 flagship processor.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina Report), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2025 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).