Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G is the new smartphone from Lava Mobiles that will launch in India on August 11, 2025. It will come with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast-charging. The smartphone will have a 50MP AI camera on the rear, 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G will have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come in two colours - Feather White and Midnight Black. The smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G price in India will be under INR 15,000. Redmi 15 5G Launch in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 144Hz Display on August 19, 2025; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price Range.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Launch Tomorrow in India

Blaze AMOLED 2 5G - Launching On, 11th Aug. ✅ So Real, Feels UnReal – 16.94cm (6.67”) FHD + AMOLED Display ✅Slimmest in the Segment*– 7.55mm Sleek body with Linea Design ✅ Bright & Bold – 50MP AI Camera with Sony Sensor & much more. Source -*Techarc (Smartphones under 15K) pic.twitter.com/xHjt3QDD4u — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) August 8, 2025

