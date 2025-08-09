Redmi 15 5G will be launched in India on August 19, 2025, with a 7,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast-charging and 18W reverse charging. The smartphone will have a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor that can achieve up to 6,20,000 AnTuTu scores. Redmi 15 5G will come with 50MP AI dual cameras and various AI-powered photography features. It will have a 6.9-inch 144Hz AdaptiveSync display and will be offered in Royal Chrome Design in the following colours - Midnight Black, Sandy Purple and Frosted White. Redmi 15 5G price in India could be between INR 12,000 and INR 15,000. Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Globally in September 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of iPhone 17 Series.

Redmi 15 5G in Frosted White Launching in India on August 19, 2025

