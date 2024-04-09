Mark Zuckerberg underwent knee surgery five months ago, and the Meta CEO shared a video yesterday showing his recovery process. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted an Instagram video saying, "Recovery is going well, and starting to get strength back." He further added that he would look forward to easing back into training in coming months. Zuckerberg had injured himself during an MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fight and had torn a knee ligament. According to a report by Hindustan Times, by sharing this video, Mark also threw a jab at tech billionaire Elon Musk, who challenged him to cage fight last year. Elon Musk Says Tesla’s Entry in India Will Be a Natural Progression.

Mark Zuckerberg Viral Video of Working in Gym After Five Months of Knee Surgery:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

