Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, amid trying to get the best people for its Superintelligence Lab, offered USD 1 billion to Mira Murati's Thinking Machines Lab team. However, the Thinking Machines Lab team rejected the offer to Meta and chose to stay with Mira Murati's AI startup, which she started after leaving OpenAI as CTO (Chief Technology Officer). Meta has successfully hired people who are rivalling OpenAI, Google, and other leaders in the industry. However, Mira Murati's entire team turned down the offers of USD 1 billion, USD 500 million, and USD 200 million. Reports said that the Thinking Machines Lab team stayed due to Murati's strong vision for the future. X Hiring Alert: Elon Musk’s Social Platform Hiring Web Developer To Work on New X.com Features and Improve Existing Ones.

Mira Murati's Team Rejects Meta's USD 1 Billion Offer, Chooses to Stay

AI NEWS: Meta just tried poaching from Mira Murati's new startup, with offers going up to $1B. Plus, more news from OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, Ideogram, Cursor, Writer, and Moonvalley. Here's everything you need to know: — The Rundown AI (@TheRundownAI) July 30, 2025

