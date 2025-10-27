Australia’s competition regulator has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft. The tech giant is accused of misleading millions of customers into paying higher prices for its Microsoft 365 software after bundling it with its AI tool, Copilot. The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) has initiated proceedings in the Federal Court against Microsoft Australia and its parent company, Microsoft Corporation, for allegedly misleading around 2.7 million Australian users when explaining subscription options and price increases linked to the integration of Copilot. In a press release, ACCC said, "Since 31 October 2024, Microsoft has told subscribers of Microsoft 365 Personal and Family plans with auto-renewal enabled that to maintain their subscription they must accept the integration of Copilot and pay higher prices for their plan, or, alternatively, cancel their subscription." Paytm New Feature Update: Fintech Platform Now Allows NRIs To Use International Mobile Numbers for UPI Payments Through NRE or NRO Accounts.

ACCC Commences Proceedings in Federal Court Against Microsoft

We’ve commenced proceedings in the Federal Court against Microsoft for allegedly misleading Australian customers when communicating subscription options and price increases, after it integrated its AI assistant, Copilot, into Microsoft 365 plans. https://t.co/PW5z8mgwJL pic.twitter.com/8cm5JbAewb — ACCC (@acccgovau) October 26, 2025

