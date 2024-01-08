Motorola India announced the launch of its highly anticipated Moto G34 5G smartphone in India on January 9, 2024. The new Moto G34 5G will be launched in Ice Blue, Charcoal Black and Ocean Green. The device will offer 4GB and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM options with 128GB storage. The G34 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 695 5G processor, a 6.5-inch notch-less 120Hz display and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers offering studio-quality sound. The device will feature a 50MP Quad-Pixel Camera and a 16MP front camera. Moreover, the smartphone will have a 5,000mAh battery with a 20W TurboPower charger. In the Moto G34 5G 8GB variant, the company will offer the 'Moto Connect' option for sharing screens to desktops and TVs, enhancing video calls and the gaming experience. It will have an IP52 Water-Repellent rating. The device's price is expected to be around Rs 10,999 and above. iPhone 16 Pro Update: iPhone 16 Pro Update: Apple’s Upcoming iPhone To Feature ‘A18 Pro Chip’, ‘Brighter OLED Display’ and More, Says Report

