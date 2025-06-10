Motorola is set to launch its Edge 60 smartphone today in India. Motorola Edge 60 will be available in PANTONE Gibraltar Sea and PANTONE Shamrock colour options. The Edge 60 will come with a 6.7-inch display and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. The device may offer 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It will feature a 50MP Sony main rear camera and a 50MP front camera. The Motorola Edge 60 price in India is expected to come between INR 20,000 and INR 25,000. iOS 26 To Boost iPhone Experience With Liquid Glass UI and More, Apple Unveils watchOS 26 and iPadOS 26 at WWDC 2025 Event; Check Details.

Motorola Edge 60 Launch Today in India

Underwater. Unbothered. Unmatched. Express fearlessly with the all-new #MotorolaEdge60, built to go where others can’t — thanks to IP68 + IP69 protection. Launching June 10th on Flipkart and in stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 9, 2025

