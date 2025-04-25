Motorola Edge 60 Pro will be launched in India on April 30. Edge 60 Pro is already launched in global markets. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek 8350 Extreme processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It will feature a 6.7-inch quad-curved display with 1.5K resolution and 4,500 nits peak brightness. The Edge 60 Pro will feature 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front camera. The device will also include moto.ai 2.0 features and will come with a 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. Motorola Edge 60 Pro and Motorola Edge 60 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Smartphones From Motorola Edge 60 Series Launched in Global Markets.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Launch Date in India

50MP+50MP+50x motoAI Cameras| 1.5K Quad Curved Display |IP68+IP69+MIL-810H Military Grade | 6000mAh | Launch 30-Apr@flipkart — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 24, 2025

