Motorola Edge 60 Pro was launched in India on April 30. The Edge 60 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor and comes with two storage variants. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. It includes a 50MP Sony primary camera with motoAI features and 6,000mAh battery. Motorola Edge 60 Pro is priced at INR 29,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, while the 12GB+256GB variant is priced at INR 33,999 in India. Motorola Edge 60 Pro sale starts on May 7 at 12 PM on Flipkart. Realme C75 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone of Realme.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Sale Starts on May 7

Capture detail, drama & depth with the #MotorolaEdge60PRO. 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, & 50X super zoom, powered by motoAI. ​ Starting @ ₹29,999. Sale starts from 7th May 12PM on Flipkart | https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo | Leading retail stores​#TheEdgeOfExcellence — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 4, 2025

