Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Motorola Razr 40 launched in India priced starting from Rs 89,999 and Rs 59,999 respectively. With bank offers the new foldable Moto phones would cost Rs 82,999 for the Razr 40 Ultra, and at Rs 54,999 for the Razr 40. Both the phones will also come with Jio goodies worth Rs 15000. Motorola has launched the all-new Razr 40 Ultra and its lesser sibling Razr 40 in India with a host of features and power packed performance, all packed in a compact flip-style foldable body-shell. The Razr 40 Ultra can be pre-booked immediately on Amazon with a token amount of Rs 999, and the phones will officially go on sale in India on July 15 midnight. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Caught On 3C Certification Website Listing Indicating Imminent Launch, Here’s All Key Details.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra & Motorola Razr 40 Launched in India:

"Razr 40 ultra continues to embrace razr’s iconic, minimalist design while bringing new, powerful flagship features, and an expanded external display," - Ruben Castano, Head of Customer Experience & Design, Motorola Mobility#FlipTheScript #RazrRevolution2023 pic.twitter.com/9s1eQuOHyw — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) July 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)