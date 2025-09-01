New Delhi, September 1: iPhone 17 series launch date has been announced, which is scheduled at its upcoming Apple event on September 9, 2025. The Apple event 2025 is set to take at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino. The iPhone 17 series is expected to include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. Rumours suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will replace the previous Plus model and could be the thinnest iPhone ever, with a 5.5mm profile.

The standard iPhone 17 is expected to retain a design similar to the iPhone 16, while the Pro models could feature a refined glass and aluminium finish. Reports indicate that pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series may begin on September 12, and the sales will likely start around September 19. Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition Launch in India on September 1: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 series is expected to bring notable upgrades across all models. The iPhone 17 may be powered by the A19 chip and paired with 8GB of RAM. The iPhone 17 Air could feature an A19 Pro chip along with 12GB of RAM. Both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are likely to come with the A19 Pro chip and 12GB of RAM.

All models are also rumoured to support 25W MagSafe charging. As per reports, the iPhone 17 will likely feature a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the front camera could come with a 24MP lens. The iPhone 17 Air may come with a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to offer a Wide, Ultra Wide, and a 48MP Telephoto lens. Tecno Pova Slim 5G With ELLA AI Assistant To Launch in India on September 4; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be priced at around INR 1,64,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro could cost approximately INR 1,39,900. The iPhone 17 Air may be launched near INR 99,900, and the iPhone 17 is likely to be priced around INR 89,900. Apple will announce the official price details during its launch event, but these leaks provide an early indication of what buyers can expect.

