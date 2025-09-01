Big Billion Moto Rush is about to begin soon in India. Motorola India shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 31, 2025, and teased its upcoming deals to offer in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2025. The post hinted at major discounts on Motorola smartphones. The company described it as “the biggest sale on Motorola phones,” and added that it aims to make your next phone upgrade “you can’t stop talking about.” Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is expected to start soon in India, which will offer deals and discounts on smartphones, electronic gadgets, and more. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: E-Commerce Platform Teases ‘Blockbuster Deals’ Coming With Bank Offers; Check Details.

Motorola Teases ‘Big Billion Moto Rush’ Sale

The Big Billion Moto Rush, the biggest sale on Motorola phones, is here to make your next upgrade the one you can’t stop talking about. Stay tuned. The Big Billion Moto Rush is about to begin. pic.twitter.com/vQf35T8z2r — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 31, 2025

