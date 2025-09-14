Nothing Ear 3 earbuds design has been revealed ahead of its launch on September 18, 2025. The upcoming Nothing earbuds will come with transparent buds and a case design. The case will have a "Talk" button that could likely allow the users to communicate or perform some other function. Nothing Ear 3 will include Super Mic, noise cancellation and likely an AI assistant to help with daily tasks. Nothing has yet been announced about some of the features and specifications of the Ear 3 earbuds. OPPO F31 Pro, OPPO F31 Pro Plus and OPPO F31 Prices Leaked Online Ahead of Launch on September 15; Check Here.

Nothing Ear 3 Teaser Video

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Nothing). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)