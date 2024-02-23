On Thursday, February 22, Nvidia’s stock price reached a record high, marking the largest one-day increase in market capitalisation ever recorded. This surge surpassed the previous record set by Meta Platforms just three weeks prior. Nvidia’s shares soared by 16%, contributing approximately USD 277 billion to its market capitalisation and pushing its total market value close to USD 2 trillion. This increase in market value outshone the USD 197 billion boost that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, experienced earlier in the month. Nvidia Sued by Automotive Technology Company Valeo After Video Call Screen-Sharing Showed ‘Stolen’ Data.

Nvidia Tops Meta’s Record

BREAKING: Nvidia added $277 billion in value today, the greatest single-day gain in market history. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 22, 2024

