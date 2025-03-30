Thailand's SEC (The Securities and Exchange Commission) has reportedly filed a criminal complaint against OKX (formerly OKEx), a global cryptocurrency exchange, and nine individuals for claiming to operate an unlicensed digital asset exchange! The Thailand SEC accused OKX of offering trading services without the necessary licenses and violating the 2018 Emergency Decree. OKX charged a 0.1% transaction fee and promoted its services, while the SEC warned investors to verify licensing to avoid fraud risks. Bitcoin Price Today, March 30, 2025: BTC Price at USD 83,800, Michael Saylor Predicts Cryptocurrency’s Market Cap To Reach USD 500 Trillion.

Thailand SEC Filed Criminal Complaint Against OKX

Thailand's SEC has filed a criminal complaint against OKX and nine individuals for allegedly operating an unlicensed digital asset exchange! The platform is accused of offering trading services without the necessary licensing, violating the 2018 Emergency Decree.

