The OnePlus 13 series is expected to feature two smartphones, which may include OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. The launch event will take place at 9 PM IST. The OnePlus 13 may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The OnePlus 13 is expected to be priced at around INR 70,000. The device may feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone might be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery with 100W charging support. The OnePlus 13R will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The smartphone might feature a 6.7-inch OLED display. The device may be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The OnePlus 13R price might launch at a price of around INR 45,000. POCO M7 Pro 5G and POCO C75 5G Launched in India; Know Price, Specifications and Features.

Oneplus

It's time to experience unmatched speed, refined craftsmanship, and effortless innovation. Inspired by the Never Settle spirit, get ready to meet the all-new #OnePlus13 Series on January 7, 2025 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 17, 2024

