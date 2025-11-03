OnePlus 15 is scheduled to launch in India on November 13, 2025, at 7 PM IST. The company has also confirmed that the official sale of the flagship will begin at 8 PM IST on the same day. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, paired with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. It will feature Plus Mind and triple 50MP cameras with the DetailMax Engine. The OnePlus 15 will likely include similar features to its Chinese counterpart. OnePlus stated that it would come with OP Gaming Core. Other specifications include a re-engineered next-gen GPU, Hyper Rendering, Super Resolution Super Frame, Touch Response Chip, Wi-Fi Chip G2, Console-Grade Gyroscope, and HyperTouch Engine. Siri New Version Update: Apple’s Revamped Siri To Lean on Google’s Gemini AI, With No Guarantee Users Will Like It, Says Report.

OnePlus 15 Launching With OP Gaming Core

