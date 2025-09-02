OnePlus has reportedly been working on its own imaging engine for several years, and now, the wait might finally be over. As per a tipster (@heyitsyogesh), the company is said to bring its new in-house camera engine with its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 15. The move could mark a major shift in OnePlus’s camera strategy, which was earlier done in collaboration with Hasselblad. With this big step, there are now questions around whether the long partnership with Hasselblad will continue or come to an end. As per a report of Smartprix, the OnePlus 15 could feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset and a 6.78-inch OLED display. Realme 15T Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know All About Latest Realme Smartphones Launched in India; Pre Booking Starts Today With Free Realme Buds T01.

OnePlus Likely To Introduce Imaging Engine With OnePlus 15

Exclusive OnePlus has been working on their own imaging engine for years now. It's coming out with the OnePlus 15! Is OnePlus finally breaking up with Hasselblad? The camera wars just got a whole lot juicier!! — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) September 1, 2025

