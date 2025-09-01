The OnePlus 15 series is expected to launch in China this year and in India in 2026 with several new upgrades. Ahead of the launch, the specifications and features have been leaked online. The upcoming OnePlus 15 is expected to have a 6.78-inch 165Hz flat OLED display, a 7,300mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. It will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 mated with LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, 50MP LYT700, 50MP JN5, 50MP JN5 telephoto cameras, and a 32MP selfie camera. It will likely come with an IP69 rating, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, LUMO imaging and a new design. On the other hand, OnePlus 15R would reportedly come with Snapdragon 8 Elite, IP69, 50MP+8MP+50MP 3x telephoto cameras, 32MP selfie camera, UFS 4.1 storage and LPDDR5X RAM. OnePlus Pad 3 Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 15 Specifications, Features Leaked

OnePlus 15 - 6.78" 1.5K 165Hz Flat OLED - 50MP LYT700 + 50MP JN5 + 50MP 3x Telephoto JN5 - 32MP Front - Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 - LPDDR5X + UFS 4.1 - 7300mAh + 100W + 50W Wireless - LUMO Imaging - Ultrasonic Fingerprint - IP69 - Plus Key - New Design Launching In January 2026 🇮🇳 — Sufiyan Technology (@RealSufiyanKhan) August 31, 2025

OnePlus 15R Specifications, Features Leaked

OnePlus 15R - 6.83" 1.5K Flat 120Hz OLED - Snapdragon 8 Elite - UFS 4.1 + LPDDR5X - 7500mAh + 80W - 50MP + 8MP + 50MP 3x Telephoto - 32MP Front - Metal Frame - IP69 - Plus Key - OxygenOS 16 Launching In January 2026 🇮🇳 — Sufiyan Technology (@RealSufiyanKhan) August 31, 2025

