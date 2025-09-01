OnePlus Pad 3 is launched in India. The tablet comes in a Wi-Fi model with two storage options, which include 12GB RAM with 256GB storage priced at INR 47,999, and 16GB RAM with 512GB storage priced at INR 52,999. However, the tablet will be available starting at INR 42,999 with bank discounts. It is available in Storm Blue and Frosted Silver colours. The device features a 13.2-inch display and it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform. It comes with a 12,140mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. OnePlus Pad 3 offers a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Realme 15T 5G Launch Set on September 2, 2025 With 7,000mAh Battery and Dimensity 6400 Processor; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Price Range.

OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India

