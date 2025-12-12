OnePlus 15R will launch in India on December 17, 2025 at 7 PM IST. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. The Chinese smarthone comapny will also launch OnePlus Pad Go 2 and OnePlus 15R Ace Edition in India on the same day in Electric Violet colour. The OnePlus 15R Ace Edition will launch in India with 165Hz AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 1,800 nits brightnes. The Ace Edition 7,400mAh battery. It will also have DetailMax Engine for enhancing photography. OnePlus 15R models may support 80W wired charging, 50MP main sensor,, Wi-Fi 7 support, 50MP primary camera, up to 1TB storage and 16GB RAM. It will run on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 15R Ace Edition may be priced between INR 35000 to INR 45000 in India. Vivo S50 Pro Specifications Leaked Ahead of China Launch, Coming With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset; Check Key Details.

OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 15R Ace Edition Launching on December 17th

Mind Space with #GoogleGemini on the #OnePlus15R. AI that knows what you need before you ask. pic.twitter.com/9UFXtbX4fJ — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 11, 2025

