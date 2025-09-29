OnePlus Ace 6 key specifications have been leaked online ahead of its launch in China. As per the available information, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone may come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and a 165Hz OLED flat display with 1.5K resolution. The leaks suggest that the OnePlus Ace 6 could have a massive 7,800mAh battery that may support 120W fast charging. It will reportedly be offered in Flash White, Black, and Quick Silver. The OnePlus Ace 6 will launch in India as the OnePlus 15R with a next-gen Adreno GPU, priced around INR 45,000. Vivo V60e Launch Confirmed in India, Arriving Soon With 200MP Camera; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Ace 6 Likely Coming With 165Hz Display

OnePlus Ace 6 ▫️ 1.5K 165Hz Flat OLED Display ▫️ Snapdragon 8 Elite 🐉 ▫️ 7800mAh🔋+ 120W⚡ ▫️ 214g± ▫️ Black - Quick Silver - Flash White #OnePlus #OnePlusAce6 — Tech Home  (@TechHome100) September 29, 2025

OnePlus Ace 6 to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 teaser - TSMC 3nm process - Oryon CPU: 2x 3.8GHz + 6x 3.32GHz - Next gen Adreno GPU First device: OnePlus 15R/Ace 6 pic.twitter.com/CYl9W4SYNh — Smartprix (@Smartprix) September 26, 2025

OnePlus 15R Price Range (Rumoured)

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 ✅ TSMC 3nm process ✅ 2 Oryon CPU 3.8GHz ✅ 6 - 3.32GHz ✅ Next Gen Adreno GPU Launching With OnePlus 15R Aka OnePlus Ace 6 Price Around 45K pic.twitter.com/cz4IuvZoKo — Sufiyan Technology (@RealSufiyanKhan) September 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)