Vivo V60e is confirmed to launch in India soon with a 200MP camera. The highly anticipated Vivo V series phone may come with a 6,500mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging, an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. Vivo V60e’s price in India could be INR 28,749 for the 8GB+128GB variant, INR 30,749 for the 8GB+256GB variant, and INR 32,749 for the 12GB+256GB variant, as per a report by Hindustan Times. The device may come on October 7, 2025 with OLED 120Hz display, stated the report. Smartphone Launches in October 2025: From iQOO 15 to OnePlus 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

Vivo V60e India Launch Confirmed, Reportedly Coming on October 7

