OnePlus Pad 3 launch date has been confirmed for the Indian market on September 5, 2025. On the same date, the company announced that it would sell the new tablet. OnePlus India has confirmed that the Pad 3 tablet will be introduced with Wi-Fi connectivity, 12GB RAM LPDDR5x and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage and 16GB LPDDR5x RAM with 512GB UFS 4.0 storage options. The OnePlus Pad 3 tablet will be available in Storm Blue and Frosted Silver shades. It will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with an Adreno 830 GPU. It will have a 12,140mAh battery with 80W fast-charging, a 144Hz 13.2-inch LCD with 600 nits of peak brightness, eight speakers, a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP rear camera.

OnePlus Pad 3 Launch Confirmed on September 5, 2025

