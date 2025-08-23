The Online Gaming Bill 2025 was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday to prohibit all forms of online real-money games in India. The new law, called the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, aims to regulate the online gaming industry and prohibit money-based games. WinZO Games, which claims over 250 million users, has responded to the new regulations. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on August 22, 2025, WinZO (Winzo) announced, “In compliance with the new law, we are responsibly withdrawing impacted offerings w.e.f; 22nd August 2025; all service providers’ dues will be honoured; and all user balances will be safely refunded without any loss to a single user.” The platform also offered appreciation to its users, investors, and partners for their continued support. Mobile Premier League, Zupee and Other Fantasy Apps Suspend Money Games After Indian Government Passes Online Gaming Bill 2025.

Winzo Withdraws Impacted Offerings

India’s startup story and the online gaming industry stand at a defining juncture. The path ahead will shape government–industry collaboration, inspire young entrepreneurs, and reaffirm global confidence in Indian innovation. Since 2018, WinZO has grown into India’s largest… pic.twitter.com/1KP8ketW9k — WinZO (@winzoofficial) August 22, 2025

