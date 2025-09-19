A Class 3 student reportedly lost INR 90,000 playing online games after his parents gave him an Android phone for attending online classes. What was meant to help him with studies quickly turned into a costly gaming addiction. The young boy broke open his home piggy bank and spent all the money on various online games, eventually losing the entire amount. The incident has raised concerns among parents about the dangers of unsupervised smartphone access for children and the growing impact of online gaming on minors. Rajasthan Shocker: Couple Ends Life by Suicide After Husband Loses INR 5 Lakh on Online Gaming App.

Kanpur Boy Loses INR 90,000 to Online Games

उत्तर प्रदेश- कानपुर में क्लास-3 का छात्र ऑनलाइन गेम्स में 90 हजार रुपए हार गया। परिजनों ने उसको ऑनलाइन क्लास करने के लिए एंड्रॉयड फोन दिया था, लेकिन उसे गेम्स की लत लग गई। बच्चे ने घर की गुल्लक फोड़कर सारे पैसे गेम्स में लगा दिए और हारता गया। — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

