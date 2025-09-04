At its 56th meeting in Delhi, the GST Council approved a sharp hike in tax on all specified actionable claims including casinos, betting, gambling, horse racing, lottery, and online money gaming. These activities, now categorised as “sin goods,” will attract a 40% GST rate with input tax credit, up from 28%. Admission to casinos, race clubs, and sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) will also face the new 40% levy. However, admission to recognised sporting events remains outside its ambit. Tickets priced up to INR 500 continue to be exempt, while those above INR 500 will be taxed at the standard 18% GST rate, ensuring no change in taxation for mainstream recognised sports. GST 2.0: What Gets Cheaper and Costlier? New GST Rates Announced for Cars, Cigarettes, Life Insurance and More – List Here.

GST Council Raises Tax to 40% on Casinos, Betting, Lotteries, Horse Racing, Online Gaming

For all specified actionable claims including betting, casinos, gambling, horse racing, lottery and online money gaming, GST rate of 40% will apply. Admission to sporting events like IPL will attract 40% GST, However, this rate of 40% will not apply to admission to recognized… pic.twitter.com/haYmHIQJYL — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)