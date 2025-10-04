OpenAI has acquired Roi, a startup that offers AI-powered personal finance services. As part of this acquisition, CEO and co-founder Sujith Vishwajith, one of Roi’s four-person staff, will join the ChatGPT maker. The deal between OpenAI and Roi regarding the staff was not disclosed. Sujith Vishwajith announced, "This acquisition marks an incredible milestone for Roi, and we’re thrilled to continue building out our vision at OpenAI. We're extremely grateful to our users, investors, friends, and family who made this journey possible." Apple Removes Apps Used To Anonymously Alert Movements of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents After Pressure From Donald Trump Administration.

I’m excited to announce that Roi has been acquired by OpenAI! We started Roi 3 years ago to make investing accessible to everyone by building the most personalized financial experience. Along the way we realized personalization isn’t just the future of finance. It’s the future… pic.twitter.com/KL8HJbFuSj — suje (@aka_suje) October 3, 2025

