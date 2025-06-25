OpenAI shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on June 25, 2025, and announced an update for ChatGPT connectors. These connectors help ChatGPT to link third-party applications like Google Drive, GitHub, and SharePoint. Users can search files, get live data, and use the content in chat. Earlier, ChatGPT connectors were only part of Deep Research and were available to Plus and Pro users (not in EEA, CH, or UK) and to Team, Enterprise, and Education accounts. Supported apps included Outlook, Teams, Gmail, Linear, and more. In the latest update, Sam Altman-run OpenAI has expanded access to ChatGPT connectors. Now, Pro users (excluding those in EEA, CH, and UK) can use connectors for Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, and SharePoint outside Deep Research. OpenAI vs iyO: Sam Altman Calls Trademark Lawsuit ‘Silly and Wrong’ After ‘io’ Branding Dispute Co-Founded by Ex-Apple Designer Jony Ive.

OpenAI ChatGPT Connectors Update

ChatGPT connectors for Google Drive, Dropbox, SharePoint, and Box are now available to Pro users (excluding EEA, CH, UK) in ChatGPT outside of deep research. Perfect for bringing in your unique context for everyday work. https://t.co/9KssDCiD9j — OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 25, 2025

