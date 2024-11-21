The OPPO Find X8 series will be launched globally, including in India. The OPPO Find X8 series will be launched today at 10:30 AM (IST) in Bali, Indonesia. The Find X8 series is expected to feature two models, the OPPO Find X8 and the OPPO Find X8 Pro. Both devices are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. The OPPO Find X8 may come with a 6.59-inch display, and the Find X8 pro will likely feature a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Find X8 Pro will likely include a quad-camera setup, and both models will run on ColorOS 15. The launch event of the OPPO Find X8 and the OPPO Find X8 Pro will be live-streamed on OPPO's official YouTube channel. The live streaming of the launch event of the OPPO Find X8 series will begin shortly. Android 16 Beta Released: 1st Developer Preview of Next Android Operating System Rolled Out for Beta Testers; Check Features and Launch Timeline.

OPPO Find X8 Series Launch Live Streaming Link

