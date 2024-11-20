Mumbai, November 20: Google has released the first developer's preview of Android 16, offering various features and improvements and promising a future Android system. The company already said that it would roll out more frequent API releases to users as part of its efforts to drive innovations in apps and devices. Android 15 offers various features to users; however, Android 16 pushes boundaries a little more.

In the Android Developers Blog, Google posted that it released developer preview 1 of the Android 16 operating system. The website said that the new version of its highly anticipated operating system was available to test apps. Besides, Google's Android reaffirmed that it would release two Android APIs in 2025. The Android 16 Developer Preview 1 is part of the company's plan for the next major release in Q2 2025. PS5 Update: Sony’s PlayStation Portal Update Rolled Out for PS Plus Premium Members, Brings Highly Requested Cloud Streaming for Beta Testing.

The new Android 16 beta update includes a new photo gallery and medical data-sharing capabilities. It lets the developers embed the photo picture from Android. This menu allows the users to choose images and videos they want to share within the app. This would likely help the users seamlessly share the multimedia via any app and skip granting permission for local and cloud storage. Google Adds Playful New Feature for ‘Wicked,’ Allows Users to Defy Gravity by Clicking on Green Hat That Appears on Searching ‘Wicked Movie’ (View Post).

Besides the ideas, the version brings health records improvement via Health Connect. Android 16's new feature aims to let the users read and write medical records in FHIR format with user consent. However, this is rolled out as an early access program. Another key feature the Android 16 gets is the "Privacy Sandbox". This brings the latest version to users who prefer privacy and safety. The company said the Android 16 Preview program would run from November 2024 until its final launch date next year. The first beta might be available in January, while the final public release will likely occur around April 2025.

