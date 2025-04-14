OPPO K13 5G will launch in India on April 21. The smartphone will be available in two colour options, which will include Icy Purple and Prism Black and will run on ColorOS. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor. The K13 5G may come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that will support a 120Hz refresh rate. The Oppo K13 5G will include a 50MP AI-powered camera and will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. The smartphone will also support 80W fast charging. OPPO K13 5G price may be around INR 20,000 in India. Samsung Galaxy M56 To Launch on April 17, 2025 With Notable Design Change; Check Leaked Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

OPPO K13 5G Launch in India on April 21

No lags. No heat. No excuses. The #OPPOK13 is here for one thing—flawless gameplay every single time. Launching on 21st April. #LiveUnstoppable #OPphone Know more: https://t.co/O13McKcGgn pic.twitter.com/bMEB3A7AmZ — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) April 14, 2025

