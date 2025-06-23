(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Vivo T4 Lite 5G Launch Tomorrow in India With 6,000mAh Battery With Fast-Charging Capability; Check Out Price, Specifications and Features of New Vivo Budget Smartphone
Vivo T4 Lite 5G will be launched on June 24, 2025 (tomorrow) in India, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity processor and a large 120Hz display and segment-specific camera setup. The smartphone is will come with sleek design and have a 6,000mAh battery. Check expected Vivo T4 Lite 5G price, specifications and features.
Socially Kalpeshkumar Patelia| Jun 23, 2025 12:36 PM IST