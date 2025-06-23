Vivo T4 Lite 5G (vivo T4 Lite 5G) will launch in India tomorrow, i.e. June 24, 2025. The smartphone is confirmed to feature a massive 6,000mAh battery with fast charging and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, scoring up to 4,33,000 on AnTuTu. Vivo T4 Lite 5G is expected to sport a 6.74-inch display with confirmed 1,000 nits HBM brightness and TUV Rheinland certification for eye protection. The device may offer a 50MP main camera, 2MP secondary lens, and 5MP front camera. Vivo T4 Lite 5G price is expected to start around INR 9,999. This is for the base variant, which will come with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Redmi Pad 2 Sale Begins on Tomorrow in India, New Tablet Comes With 9,000mAh Battery; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G Will Launch on June 24, 2025 in India