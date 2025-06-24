POCO F7 is set to launch in India today, June 24, 2025, at 5:30 PM IST. The upcoming POCO launch event will introduce the POCO F7 5G smartphone with a dual-tone design, dual-camera setup and massive 7,550mAh battery likely supporting 90W fast wired charging. The smartphone may come with 22.5W reverse charging as well. POCO F7 5G will feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, a 6.74-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. The POCO 7 series smartphone is expected include a 50MP primary, 8MP ultrawide and 20MP selfie camera. POCO F7 5G could be launched in the INR 30,000 segment. The launch of live streaming will begin shortly. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

