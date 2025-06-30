PUBG Battlegrounds support team shared a post on June 30, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter), and confirmed details about this week’s PC weekly maintenance. As per the update, the maintenance will take place on July 2, 2025, at 02:00 UTC (around 07:30 AM IST). The team also mentioned that this session will not cause any server downtime, so that the players can continue gaming without interruptions. The PUBG Battlegrounds support team said the update will fix an issue where items could not be loaded into the trunk from the Porter’s passenger seat. PUBG Maker Planning IPL-Style BGMI League? KRAFTON Opens Limited Slot, Invites Bids for ‘Revolutionary Esports Initiative’ in India; Check Details.

PUBG Battlegrounds Weekly Maintenance

[PC] Weekly Maintenance This week's weekly maintenance (7/2 02:00 UTC) will have no server downtime. Fixes: - Issue where items could not be loaded into the trunk from the Porter’s passenger seat — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Support (@PUBG_Support) June 30, 2025

