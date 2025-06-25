PUBG Mobile shared a post on June 25, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and announced about the upcoming feature in the game. The PUBG Mobile Spectral Byte Gilt Set is set to launch on June 27 and will be available till July 24, 2025. The Spectral Byte Gilt Set appears to deliver a unique visual design in the gameplay. PUBG Mobile said, ”This Gilt Set is the first of its kind, featuring a damaged appearance effect. Heal yourself to return the Spectral Byte Gilt Set to a more pristine condition." The first draw of the Spectral Byte Gilt Set will cost 10 UC. PUBG Battlegrounds Maker Krafton To Acquire Japan’s ADK for USD 516 Million To Boost New Opportunities in Global Content Industry.

PUBG Mobile Spectral Byte Gilt Set

