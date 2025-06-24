New Delhi, June 24: South Korean game company Krafton Inc. has reportedly taken a major step towards expanding its global reach. The PUBG Battlegrounds developer is said to have agreed to acquire Japan’s advertising and animation firm, ADK. The acquisition could give the gaming company access to Japan’s growing animation and creative market. The development indicates Krafton’s interest in strengthening its position in gaming industries worldwide.

ADK is known for its work in advertising and animation, which could provide Krafton with new creative capabilities. As per a report of Reuters, Krafton has agreed to buy Japan's advertising and animation company ADK for 75 billion Yen, (around USD 516.21 million). Krafton noted that ADK is one of the leading advertising groups in Japan and has been involved in the production of over 300 animated works. The acquisition is expected to enhance Krafton's capabilities in the entertainment sector. PUBG Mobile 3.9 Update To Offer Transformers Robots in Game Including Optimus Prime and Megatron; Check Confirmed New Skills and Features Ahead of July 8, 2025.

Reports indicate that the ADK Group's annual transaction volume reached USD 2.4 billion as of last year. Kim Chang-han, CEO of Krafton said, “Based on a deep understanding of the Japanese content industry, ADK is a partner with great expertise and capabilities that covers animation planning and production, advertising and marketing, and media operation,” as per a report of The Korea Herald. PUBG Battlegrounds Servers To Go Under Maintenance on June 25 To Fix Issues; Check Time and Other Details.

As per reports, ADK has been involved in the production of animation titles like Doraemon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Crayon Shin-chan. Krafton has reportedly stated that it aims to explore new creative opportunities through its collaboration with ADK. As per reports, the company expressed its intention to combine ADK’s strengths in animation planning and production with Krafton’s global game development service experience. The goal is said to to create new forms of value that have not been attempted before, while still preserving the unique identity of both companies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2025 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).