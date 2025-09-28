Grok reportedly continues to dominate in AI benchmarks, showing strong results across key technical areas. As per a post of (@cb_doge), xAI’s Grok has outperformed major AI models, which include OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, DeepSeek, and other AI models. The xAI’s Grok has taken the top spot in several benchmarks. As per the post, Grok is ranked number 1 in GPQA for scientific reasoning, gets top spot in SciCode for coding tasks, and number 1 in Terminal-Bench for agentic coding and terminal use. These results highlight Grok’s growing capabilities in AI tasks. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run xAI Introduces ‘Search Auto-Complete’ To Speed Up User Interaction.

Grok Benchmarks

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

