Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G Launch date is confirmed in India. The smartphones will be launched in India on July 24, 2025 in India. The company has started to tease the upcoming smartphone from the Realme 15 series 5G as, "Why spend hours editing when your voice can do it in seconds? Industry’s 1st AI Edit Genie, just Say it, Edit it." Both smartphones may come with a triple camera setup at the rear and dual flashlights. As per reports, Realme 15 Pro might come with a 50MP primary sensor. The smartphone may be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The Realme 15 5G may also come with the same processor. The Realme 15 5G price in India is expected to come between INR 18,000 to INR 20,000, while the Realme 15 Pro 5G price in India might start at around INR 25,000. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Launch Tomorrow at Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G Launch Date in India

A frame fit for a star. Vicky Kaushal joins the realme family with the all-new #realme15Series5G, and steps into his sharpest frame yet. Live Real in Every Shot with #realme15Pro5G #AIPartyPhone Launching on 24th July, 7 PM. Know More:https://t.co/sXUtmw9SHq… pic.twitter.com/Ryf3ZRtUuO — realme (@realmeIndia) July 8, 2025

Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G Teased With AI Features

Why spend hours editing when your voice can do it in seconds? Industry’s 1st AI Edit Genie, just Say it, Edit it. Coming soon in #realme15Series5G. Know More: https://t.co/sXUtmw9SHqhttps://t.co/KCIw1yIo6s#realme15Pro5G #AIPartyPhone pic.twitter.com/iE9mk3UH1G — realme (@realmeIndia) July 7, 2025

