New Delhi, February 21: Vivo T4x 5G is expected to soon launch in India. The upcoming phone from vivo is expected to offer a combination of advanced features, including a large battery and a high-quality camera. Although Vivo has not officially confirmed the launch date, reports suggest it could arrive soon, with pricing and some key specifications have already leaked.

As per reports, Vivo T4x 5G is expected to launch as a budget-friendly smartphone in India with multiple variants. The smartphone is said to be available in two colour options, which may include Pronto Purple and Marine Blue. The smartphone is expected to achieve an AnTuTu score of over 7,28,000. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Vivo's official website, and various retail stores following its launch. Additionally, there is a dedicated microsite on Flipkart for the device, which indicates that the launch is imminent. iPhone 16e Price in India, Sale Date and Availability Details Revealed – Here’s All You Need To Know.

Vivo T4x 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Vivo T4X 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The camera setup of the Vivo T4X 5G is expected to be enhanced by AI capabilities. It may include AI Erase, which is expected to remove unwanted objects from photos, AI Photo Enhance to improve image quality, and AI Document Mode for optimising documents. The smartphone may feature a 50MP main camera. Additionally, the Vivo T4X 5G is anticipated to be equipped with a 6,500mAh battery. The smartphone is likely to introduce a Dynamic Light feature, which will likely enable its users to receive notifications with customisable lighting effects. Nothing Phone 3a Macro Camera Sample Revealed Ahead of Launch on March 4, Shows Incredible Details (See Pic).

Vivo T4x 5G Price (Expected)

As per reports, the Vivo T4x with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is expected to be priced at approximately INR 12,499. Additionally, there may be a 6GB RAM variant which could be priced at around INR 13,999, and an 8GB RAM variant may be available at INR 15,499.

