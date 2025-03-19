Realme P3 Ultra 5G is launched today in India with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra processor mated with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Realme P3 Ultra 5G comes with a 6,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging. The P3 Ultra 5G gets an 6.83-inch AMOLED display offering 1,500 nits of peak brightness and supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 50MP+8MP rear camera and a 16MP selfie camera. The company said it unlocked BGMI at 90 fps for gamers. The Realme P3 Ultra 5G price in India starts at INR 26,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, after discount, available at INR 22,999. iQOO Neo 10R 5G Sale Begins Today in India, Smartphone Offers 144Hz AMOLED Display; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme Launched Realme P3 Ultra 5G in India Today, on March 19, 2025

