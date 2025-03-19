The iQOO Neo 10R 5G sale will start today in India at 12 PM. The smartphone was launched with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 on March 11, and it also included a 6,400mAh battery with 80W fast-charging, a 6.78-inch AMOLED 1.5K display with 144Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It offers 50MP+8MP and 32MP front camera setup. iQOO Neo 10R 5G has a 7.98mm thin design, FuntouchOS 15 version and its price starts at INR 24,999 for 8GB+128GB variant and INR 26,999 for 8GB+256GB variant. Realme P3 Ultra 5G, Realme Buds Air 7 Launch Today in India; Check Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

iQOO Neo 10R Sale Today at 12 PM

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iQOO India (@iqooind)

