Realme P4 Pro 5G is set to launch in India on August 20, 2025, with several segment-leading specifications and features. It will be a part of the Realme P4 series 5G, which will also introduce the Realme P4 5G with dual-chip. The company has confirmed that Realme P4 Pro 5G will be launched with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC mated with Hyper Vision AI Chip, a 144Hz HyperGlow 4D Curve+ display with HDR10+ support and 6,500 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is confirmed to have a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, 7.68mm thickness, and 187 grams of weight. It will come with AI Edit Genie, AI Party Mode, IP65+IP66 rating and 50MP+50MP dual-camera setup on the rear. POCO M7 4G Price, Specifications and Features, Know Everything About POCO’s New Budget Smartphone Launched in Global Market With 144Hz Display, 7,000mAh Battery.

Realme P4 Pro 5G, Realme P4 5G Launching in India on August 20

