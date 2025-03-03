Realme introduced a new concept in mobile photography at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. The Realme Interchangeable-Lens Concept is a prototype smartphone called "Ultra" to explore the possibilities of optics in mobile photography. The smartphone comes with a 1-inch customized Sony sensor and features a HyperImage+ engine. It also includes a lens mount system, which will allow users to attach DSLR lenses to further enhance its capabilities for mobile photography. Realme demonstrated the concept with two specific lenses, which include a 73mm portrait lens and a 234mm telephoto lens. iPhone 17 Air To Launch in September 2025 With Single 48MP Camera and Slim Design: Reports.

Realme Interchangeable-Lens Concept

