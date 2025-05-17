Reddit experienced a major outage on Friday, affecting thousands of users worldwide including across the United States. According to Downdetector, over 95,700 users reported issues at the peak of the disruption. The platform was down for approximately 30 minutes, during which users were unable to access content or load pages. Reddit acknowledged the problem via its official status handle, Reddit Status, stating: “We’re experiencing an elevated level of errors and are currently looking into the issue.” While the outage has since been resolved, around 2,400 users were still reporting minor issues shortly after the service was restored. Normal functionality has now resumed, and Reddit users have stopped reporting widespread problems as of the latest update. X and Reddit Down: Thousands of Reddit Users Report Outage, Elon Musk-Run Platform Suffers Disruptions Too Amid Suspected Cyberattack.

Reddit Down

Investigating: We're experiencing an elevated level of errors and are currently looking into the issue. https://t.co/XkbW4TW8Tf — Reddit Status (@redditstatus) May 16, 2025

