Thousands of users reported outages on Reddit and Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, according to Downdetector. Many Reddit users faced error messages and blank screens, while X users experienced glitches but still managed to discuss the disruptions on the platform. Though no official cause was confirmed, the simultaneous outages raised speculation of a cyberattack. Both platforms have since been restored. Social media disruptions have become increasingly common, with cybersecurity experts warning of potential coordinated attacks on major platforms. Further investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the outages. X Down: A Massive Cyberattack Hits Microblogging Platform, Tracing Those Behind It, Says Elon Musk.

X and Reddit Down?

BREAKING: Reports of cyberattack on X, with the platform down for many users. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 27, 2025

JUST IN - X and Reddit both are down for many users, reports say — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 27, 2025

